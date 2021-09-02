Portion (PRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.55 Million

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Portion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Portion has a market cap of $10.55 million and approximately $199,350.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Portion has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00060645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.25 or 0.00139383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00818501 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00047841 BTC.

About Portion

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,089,528 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

