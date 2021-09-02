Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) COO John Michael Mcdonald Sells 1,674 Shares

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $47,742.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Michael Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,936 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $216,986.56.

Shares of Poshmark stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,927. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $104.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POSH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $5,559,000. SherpaCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $1,484,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. 7.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

