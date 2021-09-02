PotCoin (POT) 1-Day Volume Tops $4,354.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and $4,354.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,603.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,737.15 or 0.07689133 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.84 or 0.01347331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.10 or 0.00372617 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00137085 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.52 or 0.00614204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.78 or 0.00497457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.11 or 0.00350009 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006054 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,655,570 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

