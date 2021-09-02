PotCoin (POT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,354.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $4,354.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,603.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,737.15 or 0.07689133 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.84 or 0.01347331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.10 or 0.00372617 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00137085 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.52 or 0.00614204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.78 or 0.00497457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.11 or 0.00350009 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006054 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,655,570 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

