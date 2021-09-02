Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Price Reaches $4.23 on Major Exchanges

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a total market capitalization of $845,942.64 and approximately $32,533.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00008631 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00065852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00132675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.78 or 0.00156587 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,720.13 or 0.07586900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,992.58 or 0.99916256 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.72 or 0.00860070 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f . Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here

