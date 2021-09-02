Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 264.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,858 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $531,319.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,792,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,305 shares of company stock worth $2,097,566 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $108.35 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.34 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.43.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

