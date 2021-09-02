Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the July 29th total of 18,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Power REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PW. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Power REIT by 7,387.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power REIT during the first quarter worth $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Power REIT by 67.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Power REIT during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Power REIT during the second quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PW stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,845. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 36.35, a current ratio of 36.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Power REIT has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.51 million, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.20.

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Power REIT had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 59.47%.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

