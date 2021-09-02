Powerledger (POWR) Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Powerledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Powerledger has a total market capitalization of $159.06 million and $28.22 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Powerledger has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Powerledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00060851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00122264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.03 or 0.00810757 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00047682 BTC.

About Powerledger

Powerledger is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,485,997 coins. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Powerledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Powerledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Powerledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.