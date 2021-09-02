PowerSchool (PWSC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect PowerSchool to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $34.75 on Thursday. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $35.68.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PWSC shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

