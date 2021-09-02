Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Short Interest Down 12.5% in August

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 680,500 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 777,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of PRPO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,065,047. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Precipio has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08.
In other news, Director David Seth Cohen sold 69,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $279,148.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Precipio Company Profile
Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.
Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.