Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Short Interest Down 12.5% in August

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 680,500 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 777,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of PRPO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,065,047. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Precipio has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08.

In other news, Director David Seth Cohen sold 69,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $279,148.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Precipio by 72.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 12,276 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Precipio during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Precipio during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Precipio during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Precipio during the second quarter worth about $466,000. 4.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

