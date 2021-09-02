Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will post ($1.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.99) and the lowest is ($1.36). Precision Drilling posted earnings of ($1.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($8.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.84) to ($7.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.99 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $423.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 49,910 shares during the period. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.