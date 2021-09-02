Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $969.54 million.

Shares of PBH stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.72. 1,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.26. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $60.57.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

