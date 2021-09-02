PreveCeutical Medical (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) & TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Head to Head Comparison

PreveCeutical Medical (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) and TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PreveCeutical Medical and TCG BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PreveCeutical Medical N/A N/A -$2.84 million N/A N/A TCG BDC $146.30 million 5.11 $6.83 million $1.54 8.99

TCG BDC has higher revenue and earnings than PreveCeutical Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of TCG BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of TCG BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PreveCeutical Medical and TCG BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PreveCeutical Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A TCG BDC 0 0 0 0 N/A

TCG BDC has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.77%. Given TCG BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TCG BDC is more favorable than PreveCeutical Medical.

Profitability

This table compares PreveCeutical Medical and TCG BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PreveCeutical Medical N/A N/A -1,334.31% TCG BDC 96.75% 9.96% 4.38%

Risk & Volatility

PreveCeutical Medical has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCG BDC has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TCG BDC beats PreveCeutical Medical on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PreveCeutical Medical

PreveCeutical Medical, Inc. engages in licensing, branding, and marketing of nutraceutical and wellness products. The company was founded by Stephen Van Deventer, Kimberly Van Deventer, Greg Reid, Shabira Rajan, Mak Jawadekar, Harry Parekh, Nicole Goncalves-Krysinski, Lish Rebman, and Sydney Cole on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management L.L.C., an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments. TCG BDC’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments in U.S. middle market companies.

