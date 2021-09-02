Primecoin (XPM) Market Cap Achieves $5.08 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Primecoin has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $679,926.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,579,483 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

