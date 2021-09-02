Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Up 7.4%

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) shares shot up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.66 and last traded at $31.52. 10,039 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 538,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

PRVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.76 million. Analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $13,065,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $7,733,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $5,890,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $5,990,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $233,000. 1.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

