Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.12

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.12 and last traded at $27.09, with a volume of 2845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile (NYSE:MLNK)

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

