Project Pai (PAI) Trading 30.8% Higher This Week

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $39.78 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00116201 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00027052 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000059 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,771,239,290 coins and its circulating supply is 1,568,148,489 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

