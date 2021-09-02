Project Pai Price Up 30.8% This Week (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Project Pai has a total market cap of $39.78 million and $2.04 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00116201 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00027052 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000059 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,771,239,290 coins and its circulating supply is 1,568,148,489 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.