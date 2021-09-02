ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Sold by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792,212 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short QQQ comprises approximately 0.0% of IMC Chicago LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 1.91% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $11,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSQ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 167.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,299,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,965 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 4,826.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,554,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,627,000 after buying an additional 1,523,239 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 3,860.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 663,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 646,887 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,861,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,445,000.

NYSEARCA:PSQ remained flat at $$11.50 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,944,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,177,231. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $17.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

