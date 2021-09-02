ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Up 5.3%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.50 and last traded at $75.50. 11,649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,286,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.71.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.