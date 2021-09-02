ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) by 369.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 92,151 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.82% of ProShares Ultra Silver worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens grew its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 9,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $37.75. 568,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,434. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $64.32.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

