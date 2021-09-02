ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.88. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 2,744,111 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66.

