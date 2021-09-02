Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PB. Raymond James lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 39,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PB opened at $69.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.45. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

