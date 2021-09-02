Proton (XPR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.47 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Proton has a market cap of $24.59 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Proton has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00061425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00121070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.45 or 0.00808529 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00047489 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

