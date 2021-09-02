Public Index Network (PIN) Market Cap Hits $6.11 Million

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $29,213.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded down 41.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00065087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00133194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.32 or 0.00157427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.83 or 0.07563274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,718.43 or 0.99933959 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.14 or 0.00810301 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

