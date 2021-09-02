Public Mint Trading 39.5% Higher This Week (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $246,896.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded up 39.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00060415 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000652 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

