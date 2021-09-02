PutinCoin Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PutinCoin has a market cap of $586,926.73 and approximately $553.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,528.73 or 1.00316078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00048704 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008688 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00065285 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009388 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007838 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000728 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.