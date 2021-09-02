PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. lifted their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.30.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $120.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.28, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. PVH has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $121.56.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after purchasing an additional 618,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,640,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $822,039,000 after purchasing an additional 140,276 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,613,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

