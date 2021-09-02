PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $159.00 Price Target at UBS Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.86% from the stock’s previous close.

PVH has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.30.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH opened at $120.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.60 and its 200-day moving average is $106.73. PVH has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $121.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,658,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PVH by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.