Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Hits $11.19 on Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $8,088.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.19 or 0.00022576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00065527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00133400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00156927 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.36 or 0.07635364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,874.83 or 1.00601473 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.70 or 0.00800178 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.