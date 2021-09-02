Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Shares of BRX opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,591,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,496,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $21,886,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,427,000 after purchasing an additional 861,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,441,000 after purchasing an additional 839,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 335,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,947,765.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,400. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

