Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%.

HPP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -674.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at $103,015,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,899,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,716,000 after buying an additional 2,942,199 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 259.6% during the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,300,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,410,000 after buying an additional 1,660,740 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,048,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4,421.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

