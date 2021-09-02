Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for U.S. Well Services, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for U.S. Well Services in a research note issued on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USWS opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.67. U.S. Well Services has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USWS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 41.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 200,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $200,909.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 200,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,909. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

