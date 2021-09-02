Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BlackRock, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for BlackRock in a report issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $9.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $10.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,075.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q4 2021 earnings at $10.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $9.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $10.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $11.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $11.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $43.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

Shares of BLK opened at $943.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $143.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $896.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $832.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 19.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.0% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 22.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

