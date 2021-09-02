Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nordic American Tankers Limited Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a report released on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

NYSE:NAT opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $381.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

