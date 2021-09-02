Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SIVB. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $564.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.85. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $221.55 and a 52 week high of $608.84.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 27,589 shares valued at $16,054,854. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

