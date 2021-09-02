Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Lifted by Piper Sandler

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for PVH in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $2.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVH’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. OTR Global began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.40.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $120.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 145.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. PVH has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $121.56.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 108.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in PVH by 34.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the first quarter valued at $62,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in PVH by 546.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in PVH by 25.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

