QASH (QASH) Price Reaches $0.0733

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One QASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0733 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. QASH has a market cap of $25.65 million and approximately $307,910.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QASH has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00060569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00137480 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.20 or 0.00817324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00047691 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars.

