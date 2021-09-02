Qcash Tops 1-Day Volume of $535.20 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $71.09 million and approximately $535.20 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00065660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.07 or 0.00133485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00156305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.91 or 0.07671430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,585.28 or 1.00184219 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.11 or 0.00798298 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

