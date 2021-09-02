Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 29th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Shares of QELL stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. Qell Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $15.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,148,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the first quarter worth $335,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,526,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qell Acquisition by 36.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 31,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Qell Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

