Quant Price Hits $186.82 on Top Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $186.82 or 0.00378924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $2.26 billion and $40.03 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001541 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $598.11 or 0.01213152 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

