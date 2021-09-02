Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Short Interest Up 12.9% in August

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the July 29th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 958,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $11.88 on Thursday, reaching $113.65. 94,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,401. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $104.39.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,426,000 after acquiring an additional 92,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after acquiring an additional 507,290 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,893,000 after acquiring an additional 249,086 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,960,000 after acquiring an additional 291,039 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,180,000 after buying an additional 58,834 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

