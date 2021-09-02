Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Hits New 12-Month High at $115.06

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $115.06 and last traded at $110.98, with a volume of 16872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.77.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average of $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 12,220.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,019 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,039,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,716,000 after buying an additional 742,281 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,198,000 after buying an additional 547,564 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,583,000 after buying an additional 538,698 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

