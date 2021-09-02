Quanta Services Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,766 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 184% compared to the typical volume of 975 call options.

NYSE PWR traded up $10.38 on Thursday, hitting $112.15. The stock had a trading volume of 55,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,401. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $104.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average of $91.16.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 126.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 229.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.