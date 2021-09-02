Quantis Network (QUAN) Reaches Market Cap of $19,489.39

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $19,489.39 and $7.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00065852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00132675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.78 or 0.00156587 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,720.13 or 0.07586900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,992.58 or 0.99916256 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.72 or 0.00860070 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

