Quantstamp (QSP) Price Hits $0.0530 on Major Exchanges

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $37.85 million and $1.86 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00060370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00131958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.12 or 0.00820544 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00047577 BTC.

About Quantstamp

QSP is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

