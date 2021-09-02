Quantum Resistant Ledger Hits 24 Hour Volume of $52,133.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $15.49 million and $52,133.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,549.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,809.51 or 0.07688233 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $665.90 or 0.01343908 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.36 or 0.00378121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.04 or 0.00137307 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.18 or 0.00613889 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.86 or 0.00407387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.19 or 0.00363649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,775,809 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.