Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 712,600 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the July 29th total of 622,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 395.9 days.

Shares of QBCRF opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66. Quebecor has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $29.55.

Get Quebecor alerts:

QBCRF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Quebecor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment, and Head Office and Inter-Segments. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.