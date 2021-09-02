Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Critical Analysis

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) and Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of StageZero Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Quidel shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Quidel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quidel has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for StageZero Life Sciences and Quidel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Quidel 1 0 2 0 2.33

Quidel has a consensus price target of $148.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.56%. Given Quidel’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quidel is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Quidel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -131.63% N/A -189.23% Quidel 48.96% 73.85% 53.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Quidel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 4.94 -$6.86 million N/A N/A Quidel $1.66 billion 3.40 $810.29 million $19.55 6.93

Quidel has higher revenue and earnings than StageZero Life Sciences.

Summary

Quidel beats StageZero Life Sciences on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

