Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Short Interest Update

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the July 29th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 738,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QUOT shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $421,884 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 13.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 3.4% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 47,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 18.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 28.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QUOT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.97. 83,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,565. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Quotient Technology has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $655.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.17 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.