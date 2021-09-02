Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Short Interest Update

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the July 29th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 738,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QUOT shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.
In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $421,884 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
NYSE QUOT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.97. 83,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,565. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Quotient Technology has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $655.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.96.
Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.17 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Quotient Technology Company Profile
Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.
